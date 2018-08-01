We appreciate everyone who has taken advantage of the media conversion kit we have had at the library since the beginning of July. The kit converts slides and 35 mm film negatives to digital. This is the second conversion kit we have brought to the library this year. During the winter months we had a VHS to DVD conversion kit on site for three months. If you would like to use the current kit, please reserve a time through our website at mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. If you would like to see us bring some additional kits to the library in the future, please let us know! The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The final week of our children’s summer reading program starts on Monday! It’s hard to believe we’ve already gone through nine weeks of programs and activities. The final week will take us out of the library for several fun adventures. Some of the activities we have planned include a bike trip to the Sparta Elroy Trail, a trip to the Kickapoo River to go canoeing, a carnival at Eckhart Park, and more! If you are interested in being part of our field trips next week you do need to register in advance with Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp. For registration information stop by the library, call 637-7151 or e-mail Mary at m.mulvaney-kemp@wrlsweb.org.
Registration for our 2018-19 after school program will begin on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. at the library. The registration materials are posted on the library website at mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of acceptance. We will not accept electronic forms or ones turned in prior to Aug. 20. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4, and run through early June. The program is sponsored by the library, the Viroqua Area Foundation and Viroqua Area Schools.
If you haven’t been to the McIntosh Memorial Library before we would encourage you to stop by! The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave. in downtown Viroqua. We are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in need of a library card, please bring with you a driver’s license, passport or state issued identification. Children under 18 who would like to get a card need to be able to sign their first and last name on the registration card and have a parent with them. The process of getting a new card or a replacement card takes about five minutes. The library has Wi-Fi service, 19 public computers, a collection of approximately 40,000 items available for checkout, two public meeting rooms, and more! Stop by and visit your local public library and take advantage of all the resources available to you at no charge.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our websiteat www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person.
