We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the members of the Board of Directors of the Viroqua Area Foundation to their commitment to the library and local youth. Recently, the Board unanimously approved a donation of $1,400 to the library to be used to offset expenses associated with our after-school program. The money will be used to purchase healthy snacks.
Registration for the 2018-19 program will begin Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library. The registration materials are posted on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of acceptance. We will not accept electronic forms or ones turned in prior to August 20th. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. For more information e-mail Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp at m.mulvaney-kemp@wrlsweb.org or call 637-7151 ext. 5. The program is sponsored by the library and Viroqua Area Schools.
We are so excited to be able to welcome nationally acclaimed author Jane Hamilton to Vernon County next week! Jane is the featured author of our third annual Vernon County Reads Program. The program has been running since June 1 at participating libraries across the county. Those libraries have been encouraging their patrons to read Hamilton’s book, “The Excellent Lombards.” The program will conclude with a program Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. inside the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. You can reserve a ticket now at https://wapac.ludus.com or pick one up the evening of the program at the door. At the event copies of the book will be available to purchase, refreshments will be served and activities will be available for children. Vernon County Reads is co-sponsored by the Driftless Writing Center.
Coming up next Saturday we will be back out at the Farmers Market for our monthly commitment to provide activities for youth. Join us Saturday, Aug. 4, at 9:30 a.m. as we provide the materials to create milk carton flower pots. The Friends of the Library will be with us selling handmade bookmarks, balloon balls, zipper pulls and more! Our booth will be located near the entrance to Western and the library.
If your group or organization is looking for a place to hold your next meeting, please consider using one of the spaces available at the library. Our conference room comfortably seats 16 people, while our program room is equipped for groups as large as 34. Both spaces have wi/fi access and HDMI cords to plug in a computer to project an agenda or video to screens. Both meeting spaces are available at no charge. You can reserve a space anytime by logging onto our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up- to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
