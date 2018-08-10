VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., August 10, 2018 Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review July 13 & 31 proceedings. Audience to visitors. Administrator’s report. 2019 Private room rate. Assisted living. Garbage & Waste update. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Confirm next meeting. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9a.m. August 13, 2018 at the Erlandson Building 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on Staff Position Requests, Vehicle Purchases, and Child Support Fees and Payment Options; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Finance Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. August 16, 2018 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer report, Grant report, Highway Bridge Funding, review bills and authorize payments, confirm next meeting date.
County Board of Supervisors meets on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 am in the County Board room. Land Information Council, Hiring Replacement Zoning Administrator, Solid Waste Initial Intent, ALICE Training, Ordinances, Memorials, Remonstrance, Reports of committees.
Notice of County Meeting, Vernon County Board of Election Canvass: Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning August 21, 2018 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the August 14, 2018 Partisan Primary, Election results.
