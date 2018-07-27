VERNON COUNTY
Economic Development Advisory Committee meets Tuesday, July 31 at 11a in the County Board Room, Review the Concept Development Plan and Cost Opinion, EDA Proposal, Discussion on Items from June 25th, Potential Phase 1 Business Expansion Projects, Eda Grant and CDBG, Next Steps, Other.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet Tues. July 31, 2018, 5:30 p.m. Vernon Manor Conference Room. Audience to visitors. 2019 budget review. Confirm next meeting. Adjourn.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. August 1st, Basement Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Diane Mcginnis- Grant Opportunity; Review/Approve 2019 Budget; Discussion on purchase of radio repeater, discussion on purchase of pick-up truck; Director’s Report (Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on August 1, 2018 in Conference Room 309 at the Courthouse. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from July 10th, 2018 meeting, review and approve vouchers, update of policy for placement of personnel employee files, holiday pay for hours worked for part-time/on-call employees, correction to Corporal Jailer re-classification, creation of County Surveyor position, hiring replacement Zoning Administrator prior to current administrator’s retirement, Director’s report, set next meeting date, adjourn.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:00 a.m. Aug. 2, 2018, County Board Room, EDA Grant Update, Cameras Discussion, Cameras Purchase, Dog Park Contract Signing, Panic Buttons, Jail Rook, Parking Lot Issues, Department Head report – Highway Shop update, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, Aug. 2nd at 9:30 am, Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Approval of the 2019 Budget, Approval to Purchase McKibbin Property Update, Review and Approval of Eagles Park (BA-17) Plunge Pool Repair Bids.
Ag & Extension Committee: Meets at 11:00 a.m. Aug. 2, 2018, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report — Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report — Copy Machine Replacement; 2019 Department Budget.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, Aug. 6 at 1:30 in the County Boardroom, Review of Bills, 2019 Budget, Economic Development Update, Ho-Chunk Requests, Reports, Other Business, next meeting September 10.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, August 9th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; and Adjournment.
