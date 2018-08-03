VERNON COUNTY
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 am on August 6, 2018 in the Board Room at the Courthouse. Agenda items include: Presentation by the Horton Group for Pre-Renewal Information for 2019 Health Insurance.
Land Information Council meets at 9:30 a.m. August 7th, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; Staff reports; Amended Land Information Budget; Detailed Overview of 2019-2021 Land Information Plan Development & Completed Sections; Confirm next meeting.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on August 8th, 2018 at S3705 Co. Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Initial Intent Resolution, Hauler License, Vouchers, and Department Update.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. August 9, 2018, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on time card/time clock-RT Vision; Discussion and possible action on salt shed electricity; Discussion and possible action on Wheel Tax Resolution; Review and approve 2019 budget; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items)-Bridge Program changes; New Shop update; CTH S Bridge boring.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11 a.m. August 9, Room 309, Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Resolution – Initial Intent, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Update on preservation of County Monuments, Corporation Counsel Activity update, , dog park contract waste flow ordinance bids analysis for highway, VCSO radio dispatch consoles, Vernon Manor flooring, Highway’s legal action against seller of Melter, Set next meeting date.
Securities & Facilities meets at 12:00 p.m. August 9, 2018, Jury Room, Emergency Management update, Court Services Update, Enhanced Security Equipment update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update, Security Lighting in hallways/stairwells update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.
Board of Health meets Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; 2019 budget; Next meeting date.
