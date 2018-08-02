The Vernon County Censor
July 31, 1918
100 years ago
Tomorrow August.
Help win the war by helping some farmer gather his crops.
Having completed a course in automobile school in Kansas City, Burdette Berry returned home.
Coleman Lumber Company are rebuilding and enlarging their coal sheds on the Southeastern right of way.
A picnic supper and surprise was tendered Mrs. Frank Wise by thirty-five lady friends, many of them Relief Corps members.
Hokan Johnson was a Westby caller on Friday. When he and his venerable deceased father, Halvor Johnson, lived at Avalanche, they had the reputation of growing the best crops of tobacco grown in the West Kickapoo.
This is an off year for a large apple crop, yet there seems to be a good supply in all orchards. Usually when a tree bears heavily one year it will lay off the next. This is generally the case with Dutchess, Harvesters and many of the crabs. Winter apples will be numerous this year.
C.E. Parr, new owner of the Avalanche Mills, has purchased the large gasoline engine of Lloyd Bolen to run the feed and flouring machinery in the same. Lloyd was down from Jackson county to transfer the engine.
The band boys of Esofea are ever enterprising and they are doing something for their community and themselves by keeping alive a healthy and worthy spirit shown by the maintenance of a creditable band.
Notice has been received that the August call will take all the class one men of the new registration as nearly as can be determined at present.
The Vernon County Censor
July 29, 1943
75 years ago
Carlyle Skolos surprised his mother by dropping in at home at 2 a.m. after a 6 day transatlantic flight. He has seen service in the armed forces in Africa for several months. While in Egypt, Carlyle contracted a tropical disease and was confined for a long time in a British hospital in Cairo.
Deaths: Sol Townsend, age 69 of Readstown and Hannah Helland, age 60 of Mt. Sterling.
Rationing of coffee, one of the first foodstuffs to be brought under government control because of shortages due to war, has been relaxed for the first time beginning July 1. Coffee will be allowed on a-pound-every-three-weeks basis.
The annual meeting for election of officers of the Vernon County Historical Society will be held Monday evening August 9 at the Jerry Dawson home…the aims and purpose of the organization which are: to preserve for Vernon County, articles pertaining to its history past and present. On August 7 and 8, a part of the Dawson home will be open to the public for inspection of such articles as have been assembled in the two years of the society’s existence.
Marriages: Vernie Freda Parr of La Farge married Sgt. Lester H. Scheffield, formerly of Readstown at the Latter Day Saint Church at Soldiers Grove. Mae Erdenberger of Prairie du Chien married Knute Hjelle of Ferryville at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien.
Feathers urgently needed: old and new, duck or goose, for armed forces and essential civilian needs. Shipping charges refunded. Mail small sample of feathers in ordinary envelope for top price and feather bed wrapping instructions to Northwestern Feather Co., 210 Scribner NW, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Victory News: An eight pound son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Casson Dennison at the St. Ann hospital in La Crosse on July 23. The mother was the former Juanita Hass. Casson Dennison is again back on the job as signal maintainer for the Burlington railroad, after being laid up the past five months with a broken leg.
Following accidents, the National Tuberculosis Association in a recent bulletin pointed out, tuberculosis is the principal cause of death among men from 20 to 34 years, the age group most dependent upon for our active war effort.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 1, 1968
50 years ago
Mrs. Patricia Ewing, Readstown, was to receive posthumous awards for her son, Michael, who was killed recently in Vietnam. Private Michael Ewing was to receive the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal for U.S. service in Vietnam, and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal presented by the Republic of South Vietnam. The Purple Heart was also to be presented for the wounds he earned in action June 11 resulting in his death. Maj. John Currell, inspector instructor, Marine Corps, Madison, presented the awards at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Judges had a hard time selecting two winners last week. Sharon Vangen and Barbara Nelson won the Vernon style revue. They will go on to compete in the State Fair’s style revue.
Extra-fancy fresh-picked Michigan blueberries are for sale at Super Valu: three pint boxes/$1.00.
This is a B-C “vacation issue” printed last Friday so the staff could have a week’s vacation.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 5, 1993
25 years ago
Galina Laroslavtseva of Zaprudnya, Russia, was scheduled to play a benefit concert on Sunday to for area residents that were affected by the recent flooding. She will play both classical music and Russian folksongs. The benefit will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
The current year’s tobacco crop in Vernon County has been rated “poor” according to University Extension Agent Tim Rehbein. He said that the crop would get a higher rating if there were more good hot days in August.
Westby business owners held an initial meeting to discuss the possibility of qualifying Westby as a Main Street city. A second meeting was scheduled since the initial meeting generated more positive responses than had been expected.
The municipality operated liquor store in Westby showed a $12,000 operating loss for 1992. This was less than the city’s accounting firm had announced at a prior city council meeting. The original amount that they had announced was $30,000. At a recent city council meeting concerned citizens still demanded more answers about the monetary discrepancy by the city’s accounting firm.
Jim Molstad was named the new project director for Viroqua Conserves. Molstad was selected because of his extensive experience with the U.S. Air Force (over 20 years active service), personnel management and organizational development.
Vanetia Smith has closed the Vernon Beauty Center after 30 years of operation. In its place, she will open an antique shop at the same location.
The Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School began its search for a new home. The current building which has housed the school for 13 years had become too small. Since the goal of the school was to offer a full eighth grade program, the search committee has been looking at various pieces of land in the area that might be the right home for the new building.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 1, 2008
10 years ago
News not available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.