The Vernon County Censor
July 24, 1918
100 years ago
News not available at press time.
The Vernon County Censor
July 22, 1943
75 years ago
Lumber Allotted Vernon Farmers—Russell Sands, Chairman of the County Retail Lumber Dealers Committee on Emergency Farm Lumber, informs us that the War Production Board has allotted 525,000 board feet of soft wood lumber to Vernon County farmers.
The following have completed 80 hours of Surgical dressing service for wounded soldiers; Mmes. Larry Doyle, Fred Dyson, V.R. Erickson, Ole Forde, Adolph Fortney, George Groves, Albert Hagen, Ruth Hexvold, Leland Nuzum, Harry Porter, Robert Reed, Ed. Shipper, Andrew Steenerson, G.A. Wagner.
Deaths: Bessie (West) Morrison, age 47 of rural Viroqua; James Silas Hanson, age 43 of Milwaukee; Ole L. Stromland, age 85 of Greenbush, formerly of Viroqua; Mrs. Blanche Phillips of Casper, Wyo, daughter of Emma Running of Viroqua; Olga (Tomtengen) Kinserdahl Peterson, age 45 of Westby.
Pvt. Merval Strang, son of Mrs. Emma Strang is stationed at Fort Custer, Mich.
Westby news: Mrs. Martha Hagen will rejoin the Vernon teaching corps this fall when she begins teaching at the Unseth School.
Farm Labor Shortage Exists—Farmers used to be able to pick up day labor to help with the harvesting jobs, but that supply is no longer available. County Agent Oren G. Johnson and Farm Labor Assistant Lloyd Thompson are appealing to everyone, men or women, who are able to spend some time working on farms during the rush season. Persons living outside the tobacco area, who would be willing to help out during tobacco harvest, are suggested to register at the Farm Labor office.
Paul Ruud, a 1943 Westby high graduate, who recently enlisted in the Navy, makes the third son of Mrs. Cora Ruud to enter the services of Uncle Sam. Previous enlisters were Howard, who is “somewhere in the Pacific” and Richard, who is at the Great Lakes Naval Station, Ill.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
July 25, 1968
50 years ago
Viroqua blew its tornado siren late Sunday afternoon because of the suspicious development of clouds southwest of the Park Bowl, the Sheriff’s office reported. Swirling clouds accompanied by a buzzing roar sound led officers to believe a funnel might be developing. The tornado-imminent siren blew, but only long enough to make people believe it was a city fire situation. As it developed, its clouds and sound dissipated and scattered before any further twister developed.
Five elementary schools will close this year: Nerison, North Ridge, Clockmaker, Homstad and Clawson.
It is expected that the new elementary school additions at Westby, Coon Valley, and Chaseburg will be ready for occupancy by September 1.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 29, 1993
25 years ago
At a recent joint meeting, the Viroqua and Westby School Boards decided to continue to study the possibility of the two school districts unifying. They were trying to determine whether unification would be beneficial for the students of both districts. They heard from two former state department of instruction employees who offered their services as consultants. They suggested a nine moth contract for a fee of $20,000 plus expenses. Both school boards will continue to consider other consultants before making a decision.
The Viroqua School Board tentatively proposed a budget of $8.3 million for the 1993-1994 school year. This figure represented a 4 percent increase from last year’s budget.
Action on the old whey plant was expected soon. The county Waste Management Administrator, Gail Frie, had allocated money to assess any potential problem with underground fuel tanks. Frie also expanded the analysis to include the closed movie theater.
The Viroqua Legion baseball team lost the championship game at the Stevens Point tourney to the Stevens Point team by two runs. However, since the state championship tournament will be hosted by Viroqua, the Viroqua Legion team gets an automatic berth as the host team.
A fire in Soldiers Grove killed 16 head of cattle. The cattle were both dairy and beef. The fire gutted the barn and silo owned by Harlan and Doris Parr. The cause was believed to be electric.
Viroqua High School’s Class of 1963 held its 30 year reunion at Nate’s Supper Club. A large number of alumni attended the gathering.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 24, 2008
10 years ago
News not available at press time.
