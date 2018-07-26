A rural De Soto man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, on Orchard Road near Apple Lane in the town of Viroqua.
Nicholas H. Smythe, 30, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Orchard Road when several deer ran out in front of him. He struck one of them and lost control of the motorcycle. Smythe was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained injuries from the crash.
Smythe was wearing a helmet and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance. He was later transported to Gundersen Health System to be treated for his injuries.
The Viroqua Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
