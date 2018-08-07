A rural De Soto man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday, Aug. 6, at about 5:30 a.m. in the town of Sterling.
Cory Lee Simonson, 39, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Fortner Road, north of Hwy. 82. Simonson reported swerving left to avoid striking a deer in the road. The vehicle traveled across the center of the road and slightly off the left side. The vehicle then traveled back across and off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest, upright in the ditch, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Simonson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was extricated from his vehicle by the Wheatland Fire Department and transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance.
Simonson was wearing a seat belt and there was no airbag deployment. He was treated and released.
The Wheatland First Responders also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
