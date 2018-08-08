A rural Hillsboro man died Tuesday at the scene of a construction accident that happened on Spring Coulee Road in the town of Coon. The accident occurred during a well drilling job by Kouba Well Drilling Inc. of Hillsboro.
The accident was reported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office by a fellow employee at about 11:12 a.m. William Gene Verbsky, 62, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the accident.
The Coon Valley First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. Picha’s Funeral Home of Hillsboro is providing services to the family.
This case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.