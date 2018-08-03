Join us for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Farmers Market. Markets take place every Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Western Technical College parking lot. Vernon Communications is sponsoring the Market this year. Their sponsorship helps to keep costs down for farmers and other vendors which is amazing. The Farmers Market has more than 60 vendors this year offering local produce, cheese, meat, pickles, flowers, eggs, spices, apparel, honey, maples syrup, soaps, and so much more. New this year: Farmers Market tote bags just $5. Support your market and shop green. For more information, call 637-2575.
Mac basic workshop, Aug. 6
A Mac basic workshiop will be held at Mac Help, 210 S. Main St., Viroqua, from 5-7 p.m.
Exploring basics of the Mac computer will be led by Matthias Minnig. If you’re having a hard time navigating your computer this class can give simple explanations that you will understand. The class is not only for beginners but also for people looking to be reintroduced to the basics. Feel free to bring your own Mac laptop if you have it. The workshop will be visually presented as you work along with instructor on your own laptop or borrowed laptop (limited supply). The cost is $10 per person
For more information, call/text 608-632-7631 or visit machelper.org
I&E Club, Aug. 8
Are you a business that has a product or service that can be sold to the government? Have you considered the National Park Service, United States Forest Service, Veterans Affairs, local schools? The government buys everything, from soup to nuts to “shade.” At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting we will discuss a Viroqua company (Shade Haven) that met with WPI back in 2014 and went on to register with the Federal Government to sell their portable shade products.
Come to the August meeting to learn if your invention or service can benefit the government market. Kim Garber from the Wisconsin Procurement Institute will help you understand the basics of doing business with the government and what are the recent changes in SAM.gov that you should be aware of for finding opportunities.
The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua Wednesday, Aug. 8. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. The I&E club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required. Whether you have an idea or just like to think business, join us for a dynamic evening of networking with lots of creative people. Everyone is welcome.
Bethel Home & Services Golf Outing, Aug. 13
Get your golfing buddies together and get registered for the 20th annual Bethel Home Golf Outing at Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Shotgun start, four-person scramble. The cost is $85 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and dinner. Dinner only is $25 per person. For more information and registration, contact Bette Schoenemann at 608-637-6323 or fdn@bethelhome.org.
Kids Vending Days
We are excited to be hosting two Kids Days at the Market this year! On Aug. 18 and Sept. 29, children are invited to sell items that they’ve made or grown. Plan on bringing your own table, chair and anything else you’ll need to set up shop. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!
