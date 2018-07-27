Join us for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Farmers Market. Markets take place every Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Western Technical College parking lot. Vernon Communications is sponsoring the Market this year. Their sponsorship helps to keep costs down for farmers and other vendors which is amazing. The Farmers Market has more than 60 vendors this year offering local produce, cheese, meat, pickles, flowers, eggs, spices, apparel, honey, maples syrup, soaps, and so much more. New this year: Farmers Market tote bags just $5. Support your market and shop green. For more information, call 637-2575.
Viroqua Wine Walk, Nov. 16
The Viroqua Wine Walk was a huge hit last year, and we expect the same this year for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Second Annual Wine Walk. Tickets are $25 each and include 20 stops. Each stop will feature exclusive discounts, appetizers and carefully selected wine pairings. Tangled Hickory Wine Bar is sponsoring the event and we are thrilled to welcome back Vernon Vineyards who will be sampling out of the Visitor Center office the night of the event. Get your crew together and mark Nov. 16 on the calendar. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1. To purchase tickets online, follow the link on our Facebook event page. Tickets are also available at the Visitor Center. For more information, call 637-2575
Jane Hamilton, Aug. 2
Jane Hamilton will speak at the culmination of Vernon County Reads Thursday, Aug. 2, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby. This event is free and open to the public but a ticket is required. Visit wapac.ludus.com/index.php. Hamilton will be interviewed by DWC Board President and author Jennifer Morales about her book “The Excellent Lombards,” which is the 2018 Vernon County Reads selection. Every library in the county featured the book and sponsored reading discussion groups as a literary outreach to the community.
All 80 copies of Hamilton’s book have been in high demand since our county libraries launched Vernon County Reads June 1.
Books will be available for purchase and signing immediately following the event. Apple-themed crafts and snacks will be provided for children during the event.
At a separate event sponsored by the Driftless Writing Center, Hamilton will present the craft talk “Getting to the End: The Perils and Promise of Crafting Endings” that will discuss ways of crossing the literary finish line. Writers of all experience levels and genres, and members of the public interested in the craft of writing, are invited to attend on Friday, Aug. 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Encore, 114 S. Main St. in Viroqua.
A question-and-answer period will follow the craft talk, and books will be available for purchase and signing. Dessert and coffee will be provided.
Attendance is limited to ensure that audience members can engage in an intimate and lively discussion with the author. The registration fee is $20. Register by emailing the Driftless Writing Center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or calling 608-492-1669.
First Thursday, Aug. 2
VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception will take place Aug. 2 and will feature the work of watercolorist and Soldiers Grove native Pete Sandker. The watercolors of Sandker and the work of VIVA’s 23 member-artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
The Accidentals, Aug. 4
The Accidentals will perform at Pierce Hill Performing Arts Center Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for ticket information or www.piercehillperformingarts.org.
