Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) will offer a workshop focused on incorporating native flowers and grasses into the home garden. The event will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop will focus on how native plant species benefit both wildlife and the gardener. Topics will include plant selection, garden design, maintenance, and what specific garden features will attract birds and native insects. There will also be discussion on how geography, soil type, amount of sun and shade, and personal desires affect one's choices of native plants.
“No matter how small your garden space, you can still provide habitat for many native butterflies, including monarchs, by planting the right species. Many people are surprised to learn how important certain plants and garden features are for sustaining populations of native butterflies, moths, and bumblebees," explains ecologist Melinda Knutson. “In addition, native plants make gardening easier because they tolerate drought, harsh soils, wind, and other adverse conditions better than horticultural plants. Once established, many native plants have deep root systems that make them especially drought tolerant.”
Knutson, owner of Trillium Consulting, LLC and a retired regional biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will teach the workshop. Knutson has more than 20 years of experience practicing ecology and gardening. She has studied birds, frogs, and their habitats, and worked with National Wildlife Refuges to design monitoring and conservation plans. In her younger years, she was a beekeeper and a farmer in southeastern Minnesota. She also enjoys incorporating native plants into her own yard.
The workshop is free, but reservations are required. Save a spot today at http://valleystewardshipnetwork.org/product/landscaping-with-native-plants-to-attract-birds-bees-and-butterflies/.
For questions or to register by phone, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.
