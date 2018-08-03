The Vernon County Board of Supervisors had a lengthy discussion at its meeting Tuesday, July 24, following a presentation by Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor acting administrator, about the nursing home’s census and trends.
“Long-term care is a struggling business, not just at Vernon Manor,” Hoff said.
Hoff said short-term care is the biggest part of the business and discharges are to home, assisted living and sometimes hospice.
Hoff said another reason for decreasing numbers is managed care organizations are looking at less-restrictive environments.
Hoff added that the nursing home receives more complex referrals that “require higher meds and service we can’t afford to provide.”
Another reason for decreasing numbers, Hoff said, are regulatory changes.
Hoff reported to the County Board that the nursing home has cut overtime and has adjusted staff to the census numbers. “We still want to give quality care.”
Hoff said the population is aging, and by 2035, Vernon County residents 65-plus will be 24.1 percent.
Hoff said Vernon Manor needs to look at expanding the continuum of services, such as assisted living. “The status quo is more of a threat.”
Hoff said the nursing home needs to look at the “right size” for the facility.
“In the future we need to look at the continuum of care to be sustainable,” she said.
Hoff the said the census on July 24 was 62 and the facility is licensed at 85. “Others struggle with a similar situation,” she said.
Supervisor Adrian Amelse asked if dementia care has been considered. Hoff said some possibilities have been discussed.
“A nursing home is a last resort,” Supervisor James Servais said. “We need to get bold and move (with assisted living) before it’s too late.”
Hoff said she intends to come back to the Board to talk about assisted living. “We need to think long term, 15-20 years down the road.”
Supervisor Mary Henry said families are looking for places that are least restrictive before going into a nursing home. “We have to be competitive and we aren’t.”
The County Board also received an update about the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant the city of Viroqua and Vernon County are applying for to make land available for future development on the north side of Viroqua. A federal disaster declaration for floods in 2017 created an opportunity for the city and Vernon County to apply for this grant. The EDA grant will pay for up to 80 percent of project costs for infrastructure such as water, sewer, site prep and roads.
The city of Viroqua and Vernon County passed resolutions in April to jointly apply for this funding. The EDA grant will build infrastructure to make approximately 65 acres available for economic development. The proposed area north of Viroqua includes both sections of the county farm and city owned property.
In other business, Supervisors approved an economic development strategy. Vernon County hired Place Dynamics LLC in 2017 to develop the economic development strategy. Place Dynamics presented the plan at the Nov. 7 Vernon County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Place Dynamics developed a plan to:
- Create a profile inventory of businesses and employees in the county;
- Identify needs within the current businesses throughout the county including technology, labor force, training, infrastructure, financial, etc.;
- Identify opportunities to retain existing businesses and expend business growth;
- Identify opportunities for partnerships between business, government, technical college, schools, nonprofits, etc.
The Board passed a “Just Fix It” resolution to urge the governor and legislature to find a stable source of funding for the state’s transportation system. County Clerk Ron Hoff will send a copy of the resolution to the state legislature and Gov. Scott Walker.
The board also voted to conduct a countywide advisory “Dark Stores” referendum to be held with the November general election. The question is as follows: “Question: Should the state legislature enact proposed legislation that closes the Dark Store loopholes, which currently allow commercial retail properties to significantly reduce the assessed valuation and property tax of such properties, resulting in a substantial shift in taxes levied against other tax paying entities, such as residential home owners, and/or cuts in essential services provided by an affected municipality?”
Prior to the vote, Board Chairman Denis Brault said the Wisconsin Counties Association is urging counties to pass a Dark Store resolution.
