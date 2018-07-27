The city of Viroqua and Vernon County are applying for an Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant to make land available for future development on the north side of Viroqua. A federal disaster declaration for floods in 2017 created an opportunity for the city and Vernon County to apply for this grant. The EDA grant will pay for up to 80 percent of project costs for infrastructure such as water, sewer, site prep and roads.
The city of Viroqua and Vernon County passed resolutions in April to jointly apply for this funding. “This is a unique opportunity for the City of Viroqua and Vernon County to work together to support both business expansion and new businesses,” said Dennis Brault, Vernon County Board of Supervisors chairman.
Vernon County hired Place Dynamics LLC in 2017 to develop an Economic Development Strategy to:
- Create a profile inventory of businesses and employees in the county;
- Identify needs within the current businesses throughout the county including technology, labor force, training, infrastructure, financial, etc.;
- Identify opportunities to retain existing businesses and expend business growth;
- Identify opportunities for partnerships between business, government, technical college, schools, nonprofits, etc.;
Vernon County is using the Economic Development Strategy to direct growth for the county. Two of the short-term priorities included making land available for economic development and encouraging local business district vitality.
The EDA grant will build infrastructure to make approximately 65 acres available for economic development. The proposed area north of Viroqua includes both sections of the county farm and city owned property.
“I am proud to see the City and County working together to create needed space for economic development. The city will be mindful about land use, creating a welcoming environment and maintaining the existing natural greenways," said Mayor Karen Mischel. Preliminary designs have recognized the natural waterways on the north side of town and have preserved them for additional natural green space.
The public will have opportunities to provide input as the city and county continue to work on the master plan for the north side of Viroqua.
