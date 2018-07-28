County Dems to host forum Aug. 1
The Vernon County Democratic Party is hosting a candidates forum for 96th District Assembly at Taphouse 138 at the American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.
Candidates Alicia Leinberger and Paul Buhr will be in attendance. The fall primary election is Aug. 14.
