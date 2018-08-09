The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 6.
8/2 Milan Gilman, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Main Street, in the village of De Soto. Gilman reported a tie rod broke on the vehicle, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, and strike a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
8/4 Ian Erbecker, Wausau, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 33, in the village of Ontario. Erbecker was negotiating a curve in the roadway, collided with the guardrail, and slid off the road. Erbecker was able to move his motorcycle off the roadway. Erbecker received a scrape on his left rib cage, and a scrape on his right elbow, but declined medical treatment.
8/5 Campbell Stowell, Richland Center, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 82, in the town of Hillsboro. Stowell reached to grab an item, and traveled too far onto the gravel shoulder. Stowell lost control, went down the ditch, and stuck a communications box and a fence. The vehicle came to a rest facing eastbound. No injuries were reported.
8/5 Alvin Felch, Soldiers Grove, was backing out of a parking stall in the Crazy Franks Flea Market parking lot, in the village of Readstown, and struck a legally and unoccupied vehicle, owned by Jeffrey Marsh, Westby. No injuries were sustained.
8/5 Seth Reuben Paulson, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 82, in the town of Viroqua. Reuben Paulson became distracted, and drove off the shoulder of the roadway into the ditch. Reuben Paulson attempted to steer back onto the road, although the vehicle already rolled several times, so he was unsuccessful. No injuries were reported.
8/5 Taylor Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, was backing out of a parking stall in the Kwik Trip parking lot, in the village of Stoddard. Kozelka struck a pole, and received damage to the rear driver’s side. No injuries were received.
8/6 There were no reportable car/deer crashes.
