The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 30.
7/23 Two horses were reported loose in the Tourist Park in the village of Readstown. The horses were successfully caught and secured.
7/23 The sheriff’s office received a report of a skunk with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head in the village of Viola. The skunk was able to get the jar off its head before officers arrived on scene.
7/30 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Lynn Joholski, Coon Valley, on Koll Road, town of Hamburg; Kathryn Miller, Viola, on Hwy. D, town of Stark; Joshua Johnson, Hortonville, on Hwy. D, town of Stark; Brian Dayton, Westby, on Dodson Hollow Road, town of Hamburg; Ashley Kovalaske, Viroqua, on Hwy. 82, town of Sterling.
Sheriff John Spears would like to remind everyone to be alert about phone and email scams. Do not send money to someone you have not met in person, and do not share personally identifiable information. Clicking on links and attachments in unsolicited emails can download malware onto your computer and possibly steal your identify.
If you feel you are the victim of identity theft, visit IdentityTheft.org, a website run by the Federal Trade Commission that provides free recovery help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.