The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 23.
7/19 Carol Allikas, Hillsboro, was backing out of a parking stall on Water Street in the City of Hillsboro. Allikas did not notice the vehicle behind her, and struck the front end of the legally parked vehicle, owned by Catherine Spieles, Wonewoc.
Reported livestock on the highway:
7/16 8-10 cattle were roaming County Road P, Town of Christiana. The owner was contacted.
7/18 50-60 sheep were wandering on State Highway 162, Town of Hamburg. The owner was notified to tend to the sheep.
7/20 A bison calf was meandering on County Road W, Town of Hillsboro. The owner was notified.
7/23 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Tyler Burkett, Westby, on Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; James Prinz, Viroqua, on Hwy. S, town of Kickapoo.
With the recent ATV/UTV laws, and the widespread changes of routes in each township, Sheriff John Spears would like to urge all drivers to be aware and alert of their surroundings. The sheriff also urges ATV/UTV drivers to be cautious, respectful, review the laws, and wear protective gear, if necessary. Updated routes and ordinances can be found on the Vernon County website, www.vernoncounty.org.
