The Vernon County Health Department will have a “Stuff the Bus” brat fry at the Viroqua Walmart Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Wild West Royalty, the Vernon County Girl Scout Troops and the Lions Clubs of Vernon County will be there to greet, cook and stuff the bus with school supplies.
The Stuff the Bus program supplies backpacks and school supplies to children of income eligible families who reside in Vernon County and/or attend a school within the county. The program is a year-around effort. Planning events, organizing volunteers, fundraising and many other tasks are necessary to meet the growing demand and with community effort, has been able to meet the needs of the community.
Those participating in the community project have made the difference in sending low-income children to school with the supplies needed for a great start and successful year.
