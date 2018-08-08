Kay Buck of Chaseburg is a new member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors. She was elected at the nonprofit organization’s annual meeting held May 16 in Readstown.
Kay is a commercial loan officer with Peoples State Bank in Viroqua and brings experience in the financial sector and understanding of business financials. She is also active in the community as a volunteer for a number of groups, including being vice president of programming for Vernon Women’s Alliance, a member of the Viroqua Chamber Economic Development Committee, and treasurer of the Chasettes, Chaseburg women’s group.
In addition, she has served in La Crosse on various boards and been a member of business and women’s groups there, including Junior Achievement, La Crosse Chamber Ambassador, Chamber Membership Committee, La Crosse Business Club and Business and Women’s Alliance.
As a new VEDA Board member, Kay wants to help promote the economic growth of our area and assist businesses throughout the county. “I am looking forward to participating in the opportunities that the Board offers to help the area grow and prosper,” she said. “New business helps promote tourism and new residency. Many new businesses have been established with the help of the Food Enterprise Center and the assistance of VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble. Through VEDA, existing businesses also have access to counseling and resources to help them expand, find solutions, and promote their products or services.”
She added, “Community support is crucial for VEDA. I encourage businesses and individuals to consider membership. VEDA is made up of local people and businesses who are interested in helping Vernon County grow. The economic strength of the community affects us all, every day.”
VEDA is a nonprofit, 501©3 organization, not funded by county or state dollars. While grants help with specific projects, we rely on memberships and gifts from donors for our organization’s day-to-day operating expenses. Contributions are tax deductible.
For more information on membership or business services available through VEDA, call Sue at 608-638-8332 or email her at snoble@veda-wi.org We appreciate your support and involvement!
Thursday Farmers Market in Ontario
Since early 2012, Sue Noble has been meeting with a group of Ontario community and business representatives to help revitalize their village. A number of developments have resulted from the group’s efforts, the most recent being the start of the town’s new weekly farmers market. Every Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m., now through Oct. 18, you will find fresh produce, homemade breads, jams, teas, eggs, hickory nuts, a variety of plants and flowers and handmade soaps, salves, and lip balms. Musicians are providing some lively tunes, and cooking and other demonstrations are offered from 5-6 p.m. Do you have a skill to share? Let them know. You can message their Facebook page or call 608-337-4578. Vendors are welcome. Cost for vendors is $5 per evening.
Ontario is also offering monthly summer flea markets. These markets include traditional flea market items as well as produce, crafts and food vendors. Do you have some old treasures to sell or buy? Stop by Ontario’s Flea Market on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is located at Pleasant Street between the ball field and the park. Vendor applications are available at the Milk Jug, the library and other locations around town, or call 608-337-4578. The cost to vend each market is $10.
These activities are being promoted to help Ontario prepare for a local food cooperative. If supporting local farmers and craftspeople is important to you and you know that providing good local food to the community is essential, consider helping to create this possibility. For more information, contact Dena at 608-337-4578. We hope to see you next Thursday at the Farmers Market in Ontario!
