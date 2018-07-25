The Viroqua Municipal Airport was a hub of activity Sunday morning, when EAA Chapter 1439 sponsored a fly-in drive-in breakfast.
The event featured a pancake breakfast with all of the trimmings, Young Eagle rides, and helicopter and airplane rides. In addition, the following was on display: Civil Air Patrol flight simulator, Viroqua Fire Department truck, home-built aircraft, a pedal plane for the younger pilots and RC airplanes on static display.
