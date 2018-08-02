Friday, Aug. 3
Coulee Antique Engine Club Show, Hwy. 27 2 miles north of Westby, 8 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Lego Friday for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, beginners, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Coulee Antique Engine Club Show, Hwy. 27 2 miles north of Westby, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Eric Lugosch and the Parrishes, Driftless Books and Music, 518 Walnut St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Coulee Antique Engine Club Show, Hwy. 27 2 miles north of Westby, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 6
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Board meting, Over 50 Club, 220 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua. 4-5 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group meeting, The Other Door (located downstairs in the Family & Children’s Center, 1321 N. Main St., Viroqua), 6-7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, meeting, 1:15 p.m.; program and refreshments by Skogdalen Lutheran Church, 2 p.m.
Worm races for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Slack Fest—Freddie Slack Day in Viroqua, Driftless Books and Music, 518 Walnut St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Music in the Valley with music by Grumpy Old Men and first-come-first-served dinner catered by Borgen’s for purchase, Norskedalen, N4550 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, program, 5:30 p.m.; networking, 6 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Business meeting and potluck, Over 50 Club, 220 N. Main St., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library carnival, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, for birth-6-year-olds, 12:30-2 p.m.; for 7-14-year-olds, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Ontario Farmers Market through Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m.
Burgers in the Park through Aug. 23, Davidson Park, intersection of West Park Street and West Avenue, Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club Meeting, Conference Room B, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 10
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance.
Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box.
The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
