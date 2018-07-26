Friday, July 27
- Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
- Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
- Duct Tape, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, beginners, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
- Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
- Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Ferris Wheel Breakfast and Fairest of the Fair coronation, Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center, Vernon County Fairgrounds, Viroqua, 7-11 a.m.; coronation about 10 a.m.
- Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Traditional Wisconsin Celebration, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 Hwy. 131, La Farge, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
- Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 30
- Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
- Science activities for 6-year-olds and older, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
- Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
- Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 31
- Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Fun and games, Over 50 Club, 220N. Main St., Viroqua, 1 p.m.
- Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
- Junk band for 6-year-olds and older, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
- Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
- Westby Sons of Norway meeting, community room, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
- Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
- Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Bethel Oaks Memory Care open house, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua, tours, 2-5 p.m.; program and house blessing, 3-3:30 p.m.
- Cooking activities for 6-year-olds and older, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
- Music in the Valley with music by Crooked Willow and first-come-first-served dinner catered by Borgen’s for purchase, Norskedalen, N4550 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
- Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2
- Bethel Oaks Memory Care open house, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua, tours, 7:30-10 a.m.
- Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
- Building challenges for 6-year-olds and older, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
- Ontario Farmers Market through Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m.
- Burgers in the Park through Aug. 23, Davidson Park, intersection of West Park Street and West Avenue, Westby, 5-7 p.m.
- Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Vernon County Reads talk by author Jane Hamilton, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Westby, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 3
- Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
- Lego Friday for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, beginners, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.