Viroqua Community Theatre opened its summer production of “Shrek, The Musical,” July 27-29 with an all-ages cast sharing their talents and enthusiasm with the audience at the Historic Temple Theatre.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek, The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale about an ogre and his “unwanted” sidekick, a donkey, who go on a quest to rescue a princess from a fire-breathing dragon. Along the way the ogre and the donkey encounter a cast of fairy-tale misfits and a lord longing to be a proper king once he marries a princess.
The funny lines, toe-tapping songs and peppy dance numbers gave all cast members a chance to shine.
The cast and crew helped remind the audience that no man (or ogre) is an island, love is more important than division, and being different is OK, as one of the fairy-tale characters’ songs highlights, “what makes us special makes us strong.”
VCT will present the musical again this weekend on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and are $15 for adults, $12 for VCT members, military personnel and senior citizens, and $5 for children under 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.