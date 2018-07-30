A new ambassador to promote the Vernon County Fair was chosen Saturday at the Ferris Wheel Breakfast.
Aleda Primmer, 24, of Viroqua is the 48th woman to promote the Vernon County Fair and will represent the county at the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition in January.
Primmer, the daughter of Debra Primmer and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, works at Nelson Agri-Center and Henden Farm.
Emilee Snodgrass, 21, of Stoddard, the daughter of Sarah Snodgrass and James Snodgrass, also vied for the title.
Each contestant presented a radio advertisement and answered an impromptu question drawn from a pail.
The 2017-18 Fairest of the Fair Allison Hardy shared a few remarks about her year while the selection panel left the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center to consider their decision.
“Two events stick out (in my mind),” Hardy said. “One is the state Fairest of the Fairs contest. I met 35 men and women representing their fairs. We exchanged ideas of our fairs and Fairest contests. It was cool to see how all fairs are different in many ways, but we have the same goals in mind.”
She said the second event that stays in her mind is the Vernon County Fair. In past years as an exhibitor, she said people would find her in the dairy and swine barns with her show animals.
“I got to do and see so much more,” Hardy said. “I saw events I’d never seen before.”
During her remarks, Hardy turned to Primmer and Snodgrass and advised whoever serves as Fairest to take time to savor whatever they are doing. “Make sure to remember what you’re doing; stop and take a moment.” She told them the year goes by fast.
The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 12-16.
