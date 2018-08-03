Viroqua’s Kenzie Heath was a part of the events and ceremonies surrounding the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington, July 1-6.
Kenzie, 26, who graduated from Viroqua High School in 2010, played basketball with Team Wisconsin. The team came home with the silver medal.
Kenzie said she was nominated for Team Wisconsin basketball by her coach, Kim Littel. She then attended selection camp at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and following the camp, where organizers take into consideration such things as an athlete’s independence and coach-ability, team members’ names were drawn from a hat.
“Originally she didn’t get selected,” said her father, Clay Heath. “Her first reaction was that she was crushed. We made sure she knew it was nothing she did wrong, it was a random selection. That’s how Wisconsin does it.” He said some states take an all-star team to the USA Games.
Three months after attending the selection camp, Kenzie was notified she was a member of the basketball team. One of the original 10 athletes dropped out, Clay said, and Kenzie was an alternate. The team had three coaches.
The team had about four practices leading up to the Special Olympics USA Games. A scrimmage against local athletes was played in Viroqua.
Kenzie and Team Wisconsin flew to Seattle from Chicago June 30. Prior to leaving Wisconsin there was a send-off event June 29 at the Capitol, which included Bucky Badger, the UW-Madison marching band and guest speakers. Kenzie noted one block of State Street was blocked off for the event.
“It was so cool,” Clay said. “The college kids gave their all; the athletes loved it.”
Kenzie said it was a hot evening for the event.
According to specialolympicswisconsin.org, the Wisconsin Delegation included 49 athletes, five Unified partners and 19 coaches. The athletes competed in six of the 14 sports that were played at these Games.
The opening ceremony was held at Husky Stadium July 1. Charlie Puth and Marshmello were among the entertainers. Kenzie said two WWE wrestlers also appeared at the ceremony.
Clay said he and his wife, Anne, sat in the stands, while the athletes were at the bottom of the stadium. “The athletes were dancing; it was like a mosh pit down there.”
The team played Maryland twice, Illinois, Washington and Massachusetts. They faced Maryland in the Division 2 championship and lost.
Clay said the games were played in the Husky Arena. “It was like playing at the Kohl Center. That was pretty special.” The team played their first game at 8 a.m. July 2 and Kenzie’s parents were able to watch all of the games.
Kenzie and the other athletes stayed in dorm rooms and they did a lot of walking to get to and from their venues.
“It was a beautiful campus,” Clay said. “It was like in Madison going from the lake dorms to the Kohl Center.” He added that he and Anne also did a lot of walking, logging about 6 miles a day.
Clay said he gives the athletes a lot of credit for walking to their games. “And walking back after,” Kenzie quickly added.
The Heaths said the medal ceremony was held in an area near Husky Stadium, where there was a tent that served as a staging area for athletes before they went to the podium to receive their medals.
The athletes returned to Chicago July 7 at 2:50 a.m., Kenzie said. They were bused back to Madison. Once she was home, Kenzie said she slept a long time. “I was zoinked.”
This was the second Special Olympics USA Games for Kenzie. She participated in the 2014 Games, which were held in New Jersey. She, Chad Johnson and Jessica Harter played volleyball with Team Wisconsin, and each came home with gold. That same year, Thomas Mislivecek competed in athletics. He came home with a silver (personal best) in the 200M, gold (personal best) in the 4x400M relay, gold in long jump and bronze in shot put.
Clay said “it was something pretty special” to have Viroqua athletes earn gold medals in 2014.
“We have an outstanding history of support and outstanding athletes from our community,” he said.
The Heaths said Kenzie’s trip to the USA Games in Seattle wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Littel and the other Viroqua Special Olympics coaches, school district and the donations people made online.
“It really helped me,” Kenzie said. “I’m grateful for that.”
“People were so supportive,” Clay said.
Kenzie has been involved with Special Olympics since 2001. Her sports are volleyball, softball and basketball. In the past she participated in track, bowling and swimming. She earned a trip to the state swim meet.
Being involved in Special Olympics isn’t her only interest. Kenzie said she also enjoys working with children (she has volunteered in the Pre-K classrooms at Viroqua Elementary School for several years). She also enjoys listening to music. In the spring she coaches Special Olympics track and field.
According to specialolympicsusagames.org, more than 4,000 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the District of Columbia came to Seattle and the surrounding area for the Games. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.
