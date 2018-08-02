McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a carnival at Eckhart Park in Viroqua Thursday, Aug. 9. Activities from 12:30-2 p.m. will be geared toward youth up to age 6. From 2:30-4 p.m. the activities will be for youth between 7-14.
The carnival will include a bouncy castle, carnival games, sno-cones, a photo booth and more. The event is one of several activities being offered as part of the library’s annual summer reading program. The carnival is sponsored by Nelson Agri-Center and Citizens First Bank of Viroqua.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.