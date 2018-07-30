A Walworth man was involved in single-vehicle accident Saturday, July 28, at 1:56 a.m. on Hwy. 35 south of Chipmunk Ridge Road in the town of Bergen.
Joseph Special, 49, pulled into the wayside on Hwy. 35 and his vehicle slid approximately 20 feet down the embankment and came to rest, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived, as well as first responders. During the investigation, Special appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Special was arrested for OWI 1st Offense. Special was then booked and released to a responsible party at the Vernon County Jail.
The Stoddard Fire and First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and the LaCrosse County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene..
