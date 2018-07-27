If you fish as much as I do then you know where you can wade the stream. And, in the hot weather of summer its best if you can stay in the water. The water will cool you down and allow you to fish further. I have a few streams that I can wade for the entire length of my fishing. Those I save for July and August. Another reason to stay in the water is to avoid wild parsley, it is at its fullest in July. And, you don’t get wood ticks on you when you are in the water.
A lot of the streams I fish are in the upper third of the stream where you find shallow water that you can wade through. If you have to get out on the bank, to get around a deep pool, carefully maneuver so you don’t get burned by nettles or wild parsley or fall in a beaver hole. The beaver hole will be covered by weeds and hard to see. That is the place for a wading stick to see if you are going to step on solid ground.
For all of the weather conditions breath-able waders will do. In the warm weather you can use two pair of light weight socks. In the pants you wear should be light weight. I have a real light weight pair of pants that I save for the warm weather days. And, for the upper body you can purchase a shirt that is breathable. It lets the warm air out. One thing to remember is not to wear dark blue because that color will attract mosquitoes.
I have two fishing vests. One is light weight and it lets the hot air out. However, I also have a fanny pack that I can use to carry my water and a few flies or spinners. You always want to have water along for the warm outing. Fish for about two hours in the early morning when the air is cooler. Be sure to take the water temperature. And if it is at 65 degrees and going up it is time to go upstream to cooler water, or quit fishing.
My schedule tells me not to fish when the air temperature will rise to 90 degrees or above. I know it’s hard on the trout because they are in water that is losing oxygen, and if you play the fish for a long time, they could die. But if someone from out-of-town is coming you might have to go fishing. So the thing to do is select a stream with tree cover, in the upper third of the stream, where you can wade. Then fish slowly and take a couple breaks to cool down. Also, you can use your hat to cool off. Dip the hat in the water and then put in on your head with cool water running down your face.
When you are fishing with someone on a hot day be sure you are using the two-car outing. So you can put one vehicle at the exit point and go in the other one to the beginning point. Then you don’t have to walk back on a hot road.
Thinking it over I have fallen in a trout stream about once every 10 years. I made a serious mistake about 20 years ago when I thought the water was only 18 inches deep. I saw the weeds and thought I can step in here. I stepping in and didn’t hit bottom. I landed in three feet of water and managed to get back on my feet. I was wet from my wader belt to my head. It was a warm day so I wrung out my shirt and kept fishing. Never assume you know where the bottom is. First, put your stick in the water before stepping in.
The last time I fell in the water was 10 years ago. And it is deep in my memory. I was fishing Camp Creek when I came to a pool too deep to wade through. Then I saw a path along the left side of the hole. So I thought that is where I can walk as I fished out the big pool. My last cast was to the head of the pool. Then the bank gave out and down I went into seven feet of water. I had my rod in my left hand and started to swim across the pool. When I was near the other side I stood up. And, at that point I was glad I had a tight wader belt around my waders. I was wet from the belt up. And it dawned on me that the belt probably saved my life. It prevented water from getting below my waste to hold me down, and prevent me from, swimming to shallow water.
Sure I have seen anglers fish without the wader belt. That is kind of like going through rapids in a canoe and not having on a life vest. A tight fitting wader belt saved my life when I was 75 years old.
Don’t forget to check your wader belt and be sure it fits tightly around your waste.
Wading a trout stream is one of the best thing you can do in life. As I sit here typing on my word possessor I can feel the water against my waders. I’m wading into it slowly so as not to scare the trout. The trout don’t know where the water is going. But I know. It’s on a long voyage to the Gulf of Mexico. And, there is will rise up again as water vapor and eventually return to this region. To make the corn grow, and give oxygen to the trout. Then to push again against my waders.
