Starting next Wednesday, Aug. 1, Wisconsin shoppers will have a five-day sales tax holiday. During this time, they will not be charged state and local sales tax on a variety of items including clothing, computers and school supplies.
"Due to sound fiscal management and a strong economy, the state had almost a $400 million budget surplus," said Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler. "Gov. Walker and the Wisconsin State Legislature have determined that some of that surplus should be returned to taxpayers in the form of a sales tax holiday."
During the sales tax holiday, purchases of these items are not taxable:
• Clothing – sales price of each item must be $75 or less.
• Computer purchased by a consumer for their personal use – sales price of each computer must be $750 or less.
• School computer supplies purchased by the consumer for their personal use – sales price of each item must be $250 or less.
• School supplies – sales price of each item must be $75 or less.
• Many other items are also included. For a complete list check out www.revenue.wi.gov/taxholiday.
All taxpayers will be able to make purchases of eligible items without paying sales tax.
