The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting a free fishing derby Aug. 4 at Blackhawk Park, near De Soto, for youth 12-years-old and younger.
Registration will take place from 8-8:30 a.m. Outdoors-related educational opportunities will take place from 8:45-10 a.m., and the derby begins at 10:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Participants will be grouped by age.
“We are excited to help spark the love and stewardship of nature and outdoor recreation as not just a hobby, but a lifestyle,” said Jessica Jablonski, park natural resources specialist. “We’ve partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to offer this event, and involvement from the community continues to drive its success.”
Participants only need to bring their own sunscreen, bug spray and a fishing pole. Local merchants will provide bait, a light lunch and prizes.
The fishing derby will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Blackhawk Park at 608-648-3314.
