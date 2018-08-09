Paul Buhr has my vote in the Democratic primary for the 96th Assembly District Aug. 14.
I’ve known Paul for 34 years and served with him for six years on a local cooperative board as well as other community committees.
Paul has been a dairyman his entire life. Running for any public office is a difficult and time-consuming endeavor and begs the question: ”Why would anyone take on the task?” Paul is running because he wants to give back to the area where he’s raised a family and built a successful family farm, Rabur Holsteins.
Paul understands hard work because he has lived it. He will work with perseverance and dedication to make our representative government work. Legislative service is one of democracy’s worthiest pursuits. Paul has the skills to work for all of us.
We need people with intelligence, determination, authenticity, toughness and good instincts to be an effective voice in the Assembly.
Paul Buhr embodies these virtues. Effective political leaders respect different views, analyze problems and challenges and build consensus to identify the best solutions -- solutions based not on loyalty to political party but rather grounded in logic and common sense. Paul gets it.
Effective political leaders understand the needs of those they serve. As a dairyman his entire life, Paul understands adversity. Let’s put Paul’s wisdom, work ethic and good judgment to work for the people of the 96th District and Wisconsin.
Brian McCulloh, Viroqua
