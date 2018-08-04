I'd like to submit an opinion letter to the editor about the upcoming 96th District election and its local candidate. I've never felt compelled to write in like this before, but I just turned 18, and am eager to vote and be part of the solution for a better Wisconsin and better America.
As summer began, I graduated high school with an optimistic outlook on a future full of opportunity. As a young adult I begin this journey by taking a look at the community I live in. I see political signs in the yards of my neighbors, down Main Street and on the bumpers of some cars. I wanted to get involved. So I began reading about the candidates and their ideas and solutions to make not only the 96th District but Wisconsin as a whole, a better place for everyone to live in, visit and enjoy.
Sadly with one potential candidate, I saw clear ethics issues. A conflict of interest being blatantly used as a talking point and position to get elected. Alicia Leinberger is the talk of the town. I've been to several meet and greet events where I met and briefly spoke with her. She has some interesting ideas but clearly has more to gain from being elected than anyone. In person and on her own website she states she would like to "Build renewable energy at the local level creating rural jobs and lowering energy costs." Which is a fine idea... if you didn't own and operate a business that sells and installs renewable energy. Her company, Ethos Green Power (which doubles as a campaign headquarters) has been installing renewable energy since 2013. Well established and poised to profit and expand.
If elected, any move towards renewable energy in the 96th would be a questionable one because Ethos Green Power and Alicia stand to make money from the very legislation and political decisions she would make in Madison.
Am I suggesting Alicia Leinberger would do such a thing? Not at all. I question every candidates motivation for my vote and so should you!
Daniel Krugg, Readstown
