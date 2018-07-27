I have been lightly amused by some historical facts concerning the nomination to fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Kennedy.
Go back and recall the campaign to oppose Robert Bork; an effort so successful that a new word came into the lexicon. It has been used in describing other political arenas wherein other favored candidates did not prevail. Such a person is said to have been "Borked."
Suppose, for a minute, that Judge Bork had gained that seat. President Obama would have had the pleasure of nominating to fill his seat in 2013 as Bork died in December 2012. Unintended consequences occur with some regularity in Washington, D C.
There are many who could make the case that the United States has been the receptor of divine intervention. Let's start with the fog hampering the Brits Aug. 29, 1776, and which let Washington escape his indefensible position in clear weather.
Turn to the Burning of D.C.; Aug. 24, 1814, saw the burning of the White House the U.S. capitol and the Library of Congress. A tornado touched down and did so much damage to the Brits that they fled the city. Gen. George Patton was frustrated by stifling rains during the Battle of the Bulge. He requested a prayer from chaplain Col. O'Neill, which was distributed to a quarter million soldiers on business-sized cards; the weather cleared.
There are more instances.
Bob Janovick, Sparta
