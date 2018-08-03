On Aug. 14 we will choose the candidates for the Nov. 6 ballot. To find out who is on your ballot go here https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyBallot
These are my picks for each of the four contested races on the Democratic ticket.
State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout has my vote for governor. She is deeply knowledgeable about issues facing the state and possesses a keen understanding of state finances. She is experienced in state government, intelligent and compassionate. She is the most highly qualified of all the other candidates to become our next governor.
For lieutenant governor I will be voting for Mandela Barnes. He was elected to the State Assembly when he was 25 years old and has worked with state legislators and advocacy groups to write commonsense legislation that serves people and communities.
Sarah Godlewski is my choice for state treasurer. Godlewski has a background in finance and a bold progressive vision to rebuild and strengthen the office into the fiscal watchdog it was meant to be.
Alicia Leinberger is the best choice to represent us in the State Assembly and has the best chance to win the race in November. She is not afraid to challenge the establishment of both parties and is giving people a reason to get out and vote. Alicia will be a leader in the assembly reaching across the aisle to craft policy that serves the common good.
Please vote on Aug. 14.
Kathy Doerfer, Viroqua
