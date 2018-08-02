For 10 wonderful years, Viroqua Community Theatre has transported its audience around the world and through time and imagination.
From the seas of the "South Pacific," to the Transylvania of "Nostradamus," Kansas and Oz in "The Wizard of Oz," River City of "Music Man," Whoville and Nool from "Seussical," and everywhere in between, VCT has produced eight musicals, six plays, two variety shows, several one-acts and two sponsorships of Missoula Children's Theatre. Hundreds of cast and crew members of all ages and walks of life have performed for thousands of audience members in the service of our mission of creating community through the arts. Now, we invite you to our 10th birthday party.
"Shrek, The Musical," being presented at the Historic Temple Theatre for one more weekend, is our birthday gift to you. Our diverse cast and crew again bring their talents to the stage, telling a story of love and belonging, and triumph over hate and division. As one of the songs highlight, the show teaches that "what makes us special makes us strong," that we can be "different and united." A tale for our times, the song posits that "Your are use, and we are you." This is our story.
Please join the celebration, see the show, and be part of our story. We promise a "happily ever after."
Dean Saner, Viroqua, VCT vice president
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.