Vote for Paul Buhr on Aug. 14. Paul is running for the 96th Assembly position on the Democratic Ballot.
Paul will be an advocate of southwestern Wisconsin by lending his support for land conservation, quality schools, prosperous farms, student loan reform, affordable healthcare, high speed internet, safe roads, affordable childcare, local business growth, expanded tourism and renewable energy. Paul will bring his experience and knowledge to the Assembly position because of his leadership in the areas of farming, business, transportation, sustainability and education. He is kindhearted with common sense strategies that will boost our local economies while making southwest Wisconsin a place that people of all ages want to work, live, recreate and raise a family.
Vote for Paul Buhr.
Dr. Jeff and Angie Lawrence, Viroqua
