The Viroqua Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Junior Legion State Baseball Tournament at the Park Bowl, July 20-24.
The five-day tournament opened Friday, with Waupun (12-9) facing Prairie du Chien (15-7); the result was Waupun 3-2. In Game 2, Hartland (19-2) played Bay Port (29-7), with the result being Bay Port 2-0. In Game 3, Edgar (10-9) defeated West Salem (10-13) 14-5. In Game 4, Allenton (9-8) defeated Viroqua (15-5) 10-4.
On Saturday, PdC defeated West Salem 5-2 in Game 5 (West Salem was eliminated). In Game 6, Viroqua defeated Hartland 6-5 (Hartland was eliminated). In Game 7, Waupun defeated Edgar 9-7. In Game 8, Bay Port defeated Allenton 9-8.
On Sunday, Edgar (1-1) defeated Viroqua (1-1), eliminating the team from the tournament. In Game 10, Allenton (1-1) defeated PdC (1-1) 4-3 (PdC was eliminated). Game 11 Waupun (2-0) defeated Bay Port (2-0) 5-0.
On Monday, Edgar defeated Bay Port 12-5. In Game 13, Waupun defeated Allenton 13-5.
On Tuesday, Edgar beat Waupun 14-2 in five innings, then Waupun beat Edgar 5-3 for the 16 and under title. Waupun 16 and under had finished second last year to Bay Port, which lost in the semifinals to Edgar on Monday.
