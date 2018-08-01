The 2018 soccer season for Driftless United Futbol (DUF) begins soon. There are two upcoming soccer camps, one for high school age players beginning Aug. 6, and one for kids 6-14 (U8-U14) beginning Aug. 13. No experience is necessary to have a lot of fun and to learn or improve skills and techniques. There is still time to register by visiting driftlessunitedathletics.org.
Right around the corner, the fall soccer season begins. There are boys and girls teams for U8-14; practice begins Aug. 20 and games are played on weekends from August to October.
JV and varsity high school practice begins Aug. 13 and games will be played against area high schools.
DUF is a member of the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) and there are about 150 players, ages 6-18, who participate each year. Along with soccer teams, DUF manages the Park and Rec summer soccer program; this year more than 75 kids ages 6-12 enrolled. Each fall DUF hosts The Community Classic, a game for high school and community players; this year it will be held Saturday, Sep. 22. DUF also sponsors winter Futsal (indoor soccer) for U8-high school. And all summer long on Tuesdays and Fridays there are pick-up soccer games held at Washington Park for high school through adult players.
For more information, game schedules, or to sign up for a team, visit driftlessunitedathletics.org; on Facebook look for Driftless United Futbol or email driftlessunited@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.