Viroqua Parks and Recreation Night at the Lumberyard will be Wednesday, Aug. 1, when the La Crosse Loggers face the Bordercats. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and 50 percent of all ticket sales go to Viroqua Parks and Recreation. Viroqua Parks and Recreation will be showcased through a pre-game parade of the Little Leaguers on the Copeland Park field prior to first pitch. One lucky individual from Viroqua Parks and Recreation will get to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. A Logger representative will make a special fundraising check presentation to Viroqua Parks and Recreation during the seventh inning stretch of the game.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Viroqua Parks and Recreation Department. Call 637-7183 for more details.
