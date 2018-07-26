Viroqua Hills Golf Course club winners

The Viroqua Hills Golf Course club championship winners include (from left)  Linda Sherry, women's medal champ; Chuck Whitney, men's B flight; Austin Roth, men's championship flight; Mark Knutson, men's A flight; Brooke Knutson women's championship flight; Tammy Haverson, women's A flight; and Gary Parr, senior champion and medal champion.

Viroqua Hills Golf Course held its club championship Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22.

This was a 36-hole stroke play event. Men’s Par—142. Women’s Par—144

Women’s Championship Flight

First—Brooke Knutson Score—162; second—Linda Sherry Score—166; third—Jan Olson Score—174.

Women’s A Flight

First—Tammie Halverson Score -177; second—Jenny Knutson Score—207; third—Sheena George Score—209.

Men’s Senior Flight

First—Gary Parr Score—154; second—Tom Dobbe Score—156; third—Du Sherry Score—159.

Men’s Championship Flight

First—Austin Roth Score—143; second—Troy Dobbe Score—145; third—Ryan Nedland Score—146.

Men’s A Flight

First—Mark Knutson Score—152; second—Gary Korn Score—156; third—George Hopkins Jr. Score—164.

Men’s B Flight

First—Chuck Whitney Score—171; second—Ken Karwoski Score—173; third—Ed Hawkins Score—174.

