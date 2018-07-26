Viroqua Hills Golf Course held its club championship Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22.
This was a 36-hole stroke play event. Men’s Par—142. Women’s Par—144
Women’s Championship Flight
First—Brooke Knutson Score—162; second—Linda Sherry Score—166; third—Jan Olson Score—174.
Women’s A Flight
First—Tammie Halverson Score -177; second—Jenny Knutson Score—207; third—Sheena George Score—209.
Men’s Senior Flight
First—Gary Parr Score—154; second—Tom Dobbe Score—156; third—Du Sherry Score—159.
Men’s Championship Flight
First—Austin Roth Score—143; second—Troy Dobbe Score—145; third—Ryan Nedland Score—146.
Men’s A Flight
First—Mark Knutson Score—152; second—Gary Korn Score—156; third—George Hopkins Jr. Score—164.
Men’s B Flight
First—Chuck Whitney Score—171; second—Ken Karwoski Score—173; third—Ed Hawkins Score—174.
