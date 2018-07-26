The Viroqua Legion baseball team wrapped up the regular season portion of their summer schedule July 16 with a 6-4 win on the road versus top-ranked Class AA Onalaska.
The win was the result of a combination of a solid pitching performance by Ryan Hannah and a game-saving, highlight reel defensive play by center fielder Dalton Burkhardt.
Onalaska held a 2-1 lead entering the top of the 4th inning, when the 138’ers cashed in four consecutive singles from Ryan Zemla, Clayton Slack, Hannah and Andrew Wedwick, before an out was recorded. Then following a walk to Hunter Vikemyr, Burkhardt delivered an RBI single and suddenly Viroqua had vaulted to a 5-1 lead.
Onalaska countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, but Vikemyr scored a run for the visitors in the top of the sixth. The Viroqua right-fielder cracked a lead-off double into the right field corner, moved to third base as consecutive Viroqua hitters were hit by pitches and scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Mason Skrede.
Onalaska mounted a threat with runners at first and third with no outs in the bottom of the 7th, trailing by a 6-3 score. The next batter drilled what looked to be a sure double headed the right-center field ally, but Burkhardt raced to his left, with body fully extended, snared the ball out of the air, rolled and fired a strike to first base to double off the runner. One run had scored but Zemla came on to record the final out and secure the win.
Hannah tossed a four-hitter, working 6 and 2/3rds innings, striking out seven, to earn the win, while Zemla picked up the save, retiring the final hitter with a three-pitch strikeout.
Viroqua hitters collected 10 hits including Vikemyr 2x4 (2-2b, r), Zemla 2x4 (r), Slack 2x4 (r), Hannah 1x4 (r and rbi), Wedwick 1x5 (r and rbi), Burkhardt 1x2 (rbi) and Skrede 1x4 (run).
Viroqua survived a five-error game to escape with the win, while Onalaska committed four defensive miscues.
Region No. 7 Class A State American Legion Tournament, Coon Valley
Viroqua vs. Prairie du Chien, July 20
The 138’ers opened the Regional tournament playoffs facing the Prairie du Chien Grasshoppers on Friday afternoon. The game featured a much-anticipated head-to-head battle between two of the top pitchers in the tournament, PdC’s Gavin Gillitzer and Viroqua’s Aaron Huebsch and the two hurlers did not disappoint.
Gillitzer, who had shutout the 138’ers in a one-hit, 1-0 masterpiece, in the first game of the Viroqua hosted tournament in June, allowed just four hits in the game, but Viroqua made the most of their chances, pulling out a 2-1 win this time around.
Burkhardt made his presence felt once again for the 138’ers, both on offense and defense. The talented center-fielder drove in the winning run with a long double to deep left-centerfield in the decisive sixth inning and turned in another defensive gem in the PdC half of the first inning set the tone for the game.
As Huebsch struggled a bit in the top of the first inning, Prairie had runners in scoring position with two outs, when Burkhardt made another of his patented diving grabs on a liner to shallow centerfield, to end the threat.
Huebsch then settled in, scattering five hits and one run, while striking out six and walking four, allowing just one run in the fourth inning. Viroqua grabbed a 1-0 lead on a second inning sacrifice fly to left by Slack, scoring Brett Skrede who had opened the inning with a single, moved to second on a walk to Mason Skrede and to third on a fielder’s choice by Zemla.
The Grasshoppers tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning, setting the stage for the game winning 6th inning rally by Viroqua. Vikemyr opened the frame with a double to the ally in right-center and Burkhardt followed with his game winning RBI double.
After Huebsch reached his mandatory pitch-count with two outs in the sixth, Wedwick came on to record the final five outs to pick up the save.
Viroqua vs. Westby, July 21
The win set up a second round Saturday night winners bracket showdown between Viroqua and host Westby.
The 138’ers had handled their arch rivals with relative ease, in each of their previous four meetings this summer, but Saturday night’s playoff game, in front of a full-house of Westby and Viroqua fans, would tell a different story.
Westby starting pitcher Sam Strangstalien, kept the Viroqua hitters off-balance all night with a steady diet of slow curves and off-speed pitches. Stranstalien’s masterful performance along with a little relief help from Hunter Ward in the 7th resulted in a 1-0 Westby win and a trip to the loser’s bracket for the rest of the tournament for Viroqua.
Strangstalien allowed just three singles, while striking out nine and walking two, Viroqua batters in six and 1/3rd innings of work. Ward got the final two outs to earn the save.
Vikemyr was the hard luck losing pitcher, and deserved a better fate, allowing just two hits, while striking out nine in four and 2/3rds innings. Slack retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in relief allowing just one hit.
The classic pitchers battle wasn’t decided until Ward scored the game-winner with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Viroqua vs. PdC, July 22
The loss set a re-match for the 138’ers with PdC in a Sunday afternoon battle to stay alive in the six-team double-elimination tournament.
After flashing a prolific offense all-season, seemingly at times scoring at will, the 138’ers Regional Tournament offensive woes continued. The result an 8-2 loss to the Grasshoppers, which would end the season for the 138’ers with a 28-14-1 record. After averaging well over five runs per outing during the regular season, Viroqua managed just four runs total in the three games played.
Fennimore, in just its second season as a summer Legion program, won the regional with a 3-0 record, knocking PdC out in the final game by a 12-6 score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.