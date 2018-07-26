Midget League
July 16
Walmart 5, Culver’s 18; Edward Jones 8, Peoples State Bank 18; Shane Peterson Realty 2, River Valley Auto 10.
July 18 (June 18 makeup) River Valley Auto 14, Peoples State Bank 10; Walmart 9, Edward Jones 11; Culver’s 13, Shane Peterson Realty 15.
July 18 (June 20 makeup) Walmart 16, Shane Peterson Realty 14; River Valley Auto 13, Edward Jones 11; Culver’s 15, Peoples State Bank 13.
Standings (as of July 18) River Valley Auto 9-1; Edward Jones 6-3-1; Culver’s 6-4; Peoples State Bank 4-6; Walmart 3-7; Shane Peterson Realty 1-8-1.
Little League results
July 17 (June 19 makeup) Citizens First Bank 5, Rockweilers 10; Nuzum Building Supply 3, Sleepy Hollow 2; Dairy Queen 9, Spaeth’s Flooring 2.
July 17 (June 21 makeup) Citizens First Bank 8, Sleepy Hollow 1; Dairy Queen 1, Rockweilers 6; Nuzum Building Supply 3, Spaeth’s Flooring 9.
Standings
(as of July 17) Nuzum Building Supply 7-2-1; Spaeth’s Flooring 6-4; Citizens First Bank 6-4; Sleepy Hollow 5-4-1; Rockweilers 3-7; Dairy Queen 2-8.
Little League
July 19 Nuzum Building Supply bye; Spaeth’s Flooring bye; Citizens First Bank 3, Dairy Queen 14; Sleepy Hollow 6, Rockweilers 4.
Ponytail League
July 17 playoffs Geary Construction 11, Sports World 2; City Styles 18, Kwik Trip 8.
July 19 championship game Geary Construction 18, City Styles 12
U10 Geary
Holmen Tournament
July 14 Game 1: Viroqua 5, La Crescent 1. Pitching for the team were Jack Olson, Kolten Peterson, and Tyden Lind. Leading hitters were Kolten Peterson, Jack Olson, and Tyden Lind.
Game 2: Viroqua 16, Holmen Galaxy Storage 2. Pitching for the team were Jack Olson and Keaton Nelson. Leading hitters were Tyden Lind, Jack Olson, Cassidy Ramsay, Kolten Peterson, and Keaton Nelson.
Game 3: Viroqua 13, Holmen Ace Hardware 2. Pitching for the team were Jack Olson and Kolten Peterson. Leading hitters were Kolten Peterson, Jack Olson, and Tyden Ling.
Game 4: Championship game Viroqua 10, Brice Prairie 0. Pitching for the team were Jack Olson and Kolten Peterson. Leading hitters were Ben Hoyum, Jack Olson, and Kolten Peterson.
July 16 Viroqua 3, Coon Valley 5. Pitching for the team were Keaton Nelson and Kolten Peterson. Leading hitters were Jack Olson, Keaton Nelson, and Kolten Peterson.
July 18 Viroqua 7, Kickapoo 2. Pitching for the team were Tyler Buros and Keaton Nelson. Leading hitters were Jack Olson, Kolten Peterson, and Keaton Nelson.
U12 Aligned for
July 9 Viroqua 8, Cashton 7. Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 1 inning pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Jack Dahl 2x2 with a homerun, 3 RBI, and a walk-off single, Matthew Weston 2x3 with 1 RBI, and Benson McDowell 1x1 with 2 RBI.
July 11 Viroqua 8, Westby 8. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2x3 with a homerun and 2 RBI, Brooks Hoffland 2x3 with 1 RBI, and Vinny Klum 1x2 with 2 RBI.
July 16 Viroqua 17, Coon Valley 5. Winning pitcher was Benson McDowell with 3 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Vinny Klum 3x3 with 2 RBI, Matthew Weston 3x3 with 1 RBI, and Alex Hoyum 2x3 with 2 RBI.
July 18 Viroqua 9, Kickapoo 1. Winning pitcher was Jack Dahl with 4 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2x3 with 3 RBI, Boden Fortney 1x2 with 2 RBI, and Jack Dahl 2x2 with 1 RBI.
U12 Street Smarts
July 3 Viroqua 14, Trempealeau 8. Winning pitcher was Brayden Peterson with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Tyler Quackenbush had the save with 3 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tyler Quackenbush 3x3 with 2 RBI, Slade Stackhouse 2x3 with a homerun and 5 RBI, and Peter Olson 2x3 with 3 RBI.
July 11 Viroqua 10, Scenic Bluff All-Stars 4. Winning pitcher was Brayden Peterson with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Slade Stackhouse 3x4 with 2 homeruns and 5 RBI, Connor Mathison 3x4, and Evan Solberg 1x3 with 1 RBI.
July 12 Viroqua 13, West Salem 3. Winning pitcher was Connor Mathison with 4 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Jack Johnson 2x2, Owen Gander 1x2 with 2 RBI, and Myles Frye 1x1 with 3 RBI.
Pre-Stars
(The team took first place in their division play.)
July 14 Game 1: Viroqua 4, Onalaska 3. Winning pitcher was Brayden Peterson with 2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Tyler Quackenbush had the save with 2 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Ben Zahm 2x3 with 2 RBI and Connor Mathison 2x4 with 1 RBI.
Game 2: Viroqua 10, Stoddard-Genoa 0. Winning pitcher was Brayden Peterson with 2 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Connor Mathison 2x2 with 2 RBI, Hudson Nundahl 1x2 with 2 RBI, and Myles Frye 2x2.
July 15 Game 3: Viroqua 6, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 5 Winning pitcher was Brayden Peterson with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tyler Quackenbush 1x2 with a homerun and 2 RBI, Slade Stackhouse 2x2 with 1 RBI, and Brayden Peterson 2x3 with 2 RBI.
Game 4: Viroqua 14, Bettendorf, Iowa 4. Winning pitcher was Tyler Quackenbush with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tyler Quackenbush 3x3 with 3 RBI, Brayden Peterson 3x4 with 4 RBI, and Peter Olson 1x2 with 1 RBI.
July 17 Viroqua 17, BGC 8. Winning pitcher was Peter Olson with 2 inning pitched and 2 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tyler Quackenbush 2x2 with 2 homeruns and 6 RBI, Slade Stackhouse 3x3 with a homerun and 4 RBI, Myles Frye 3x4 with 1 RBI, and Owen Gander 2x3.
July 19 Viroqua 10, Onalaska 4. Winning pitcher was Tyler Quackenbush with 4 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Ben Zahm 3x3 with 2 RBI, Peter Olson 2x3 with 2 RBI, and Connor Mathison 2x3 with 2 RBI.
U10 Hopkins & Hopkins
Tomah Tournament, July 14
Game 1: Viroqua 1, Tomah Gold 10. Pitching for the team was Kate Quackenbush with 2 innings pitched. Leading hitters were Emma Moilien 2x2, Allie Olson 1x1, and Mari Buros 1x1.
Game 2: Viroqua 2, La Crescent 13. Pitching for the team was Emily Hubatch with 3 innings pitched. Leading hitters were Ciara Zitzner with a double and 2 RBI, Savanah Zitzner 1x2, Kate Quackenbush 1x2, and Emily Hubatch 2x2.
Game 3: Viroqua 10, Viroqua Black 1.Winning pitcher was Savanah Zitzner with 3 innings pitched. Leading hitters were Siri Volden 2x2 and 1 RBI and Alana Christianson 1x2.
July 19 Viroqua 16, Coon Valley 4. Coach pitch game. Leading hitters were Alana Christianson 3x3 with 3 RBI, Kenna Hohlfelder 2x3 with 2 RBI, and Iris Curley 3x3.
U14 Citizens First
June 12 Viroqua 9, Westby 14. Leading hitter was Ella Dahl 3x3.
Onalaska Luther
Game 1: Viroqua 1, Arcadia 11. Leading hitter was Vanessa Lohr with a double.
Game 2: Sparta 10, Viroqua 8. Leading hitters were Vanessa Lohr with a double and Lucia Nannini 3x3 with a triple and homerun.
Game 3: Holmen 10, Viroqua 5. Leading hitters were Ella Dahl 2x2 and Lucia Nannini with a triple.
June 28 Viroqua 20, North Crawford 0. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg with 8 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Braylan Zitzner 3x3, Mara Anderson 2x2, and Sylvi Shonka 3x3 with a double.
July 5
Viroqua 9, La Farge 5. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg with 13 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Lucia Nannini 3x3 with a triple and home run.
July 9 Viroqua 10, Westby 10. Leading hitter was Mara Anderson with a double.
July 10 Viroqua 12, De Soto 7. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg. Leading hitters were Sylvi Shonka 2x3, Ella Dahl 2x3 with a double, Vanessa Lohr 2x2, and Zirelia Leinberger with a triple.
July 12 Viroqua 18, Cashton 1. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg with 9 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Mara Anderson 4x4 with a double, Vanessa Lohr 3x3, Ella Dahl 2x4 with a double, and Jessica Anderson 4x4 with a double.
July 16 Viroqua 7, La Farge 11. Leading hitters were Sylvi Shonka 2x3 and Ella Dahl with a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.