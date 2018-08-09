Midget League
July 23 (playoffs)
Culver’s 15, Shane Peterson Realty 8; Walmart 10, Peoples State Bank 5.
July 25 (playoffs) Culver’s 19, Edward Jones 12; Walmart 5, River Valley Auto 12.
Championship game: Culver’s 16, River Valley Auto 13.
Little League
July 24 (playoffs) Nuzum Building Supply 9, Sleepy Hollow 8; Dairy Queen 10, Spaeth’s Flooring 11.
Championship game: Nuzum Building Supply 4, Spaeth’s Flooring 11.
U14 Vernon Memorial baseball
July 24 Viroqua 15, Stoddard/Genoa 3. Wining pitcher was Benny Fergot. Leading hitters were Benny Fergot 2x3 with 2 RBI, Kamden Oliver 1x3 with a double and 3 RBI, and Evan Bekkum 2x3 with 2 singles and 2 RBI.
U14 Citizens First Bank softball
July 21 Ridge and Valley Tournament Game 1: Viroqua 19, La Farge 3. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg with 8 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Braylan Zitzner 3x3, Mara Anderson 3x3 with a double, Lucia Nannini 2x3 with 2 doubles, and Vanessa Lohr 2x2.
Game 2: Championship Game: Viroqua 9, De Soto 8. Winning pitcher was Taylor Stalsberg. Leading hitter was Lucia Nannini 2x2.
