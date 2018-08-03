Eight Coulee Region players will play at the 47th annual state all-star game Aug. 5 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Representing the Coulee Region are Ethan Anderson of Black River Falls, Drew Becker of Holmen, Danny Garrity of Onalaska, Drake Coleman of Prairie du Chien, Greg Jacobs of Sparta, Kyle Kroener of Tomah, Dalton Burckhardt of Viroqua and Carter Bergdahl of Westby/Coon Valley.
Bud Larsen of Tomah and Erik Jones of Sparta are two of the four umpires for this year’s game. Jones also played in the game in 1997.
Manager Sean Gavaghan of West Salem was selected to coach in this year’s game, but had to decline due to a previously-scheduled family vacation.
The game is played following the Brewers - Rockies game that day and begins at approximately 5 p.m. The players are honored at a banquet the night before and served breakfast the morning before the game in Wauwatosa. They are also announced on the field just before the game, where they stand for the national anthem.
Craig Otto, the Commissioner of the Coulee Region Legion American Baseball League, said Milwaukee is the only MLB team to sponsor a game of this nature.
