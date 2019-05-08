The replica of the Vietnam War Memorial is called the Vietnam Moving Wall not only because it travels around the country, but because it affects many having connections to the names inscribed on the panels.
The wall also moved those attending the May 8 opening ceremony for the wall’s four-day stay on the Holmen High School grounds to recall the history of the war and the sacrifice made in the Southeast Asian war. The inscriptions on the wall also moved to tears more than one in attendance.
During his invocation, VFW Post Commander Timothy Carrier fought back tears as he prayed the wall would be a way to help those affected by the war with their recovery.
Holmen High history teacher Chris Sepich had the idea of bringing the moving wall to Holmen when he was teaching a special topics class on the war. About two years ago, Sepich took the idea to Holmen American Legion Post Commander David Harrison.
“They (Legion members) were all in on the idea,” said Sepich. “I wanted to bring the wall because we are beginning to forget about the war.”
Among the speakers at the May 8 ceremony was Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth Stumpf of Tomah. Although he was drafted, Stumpf went willing because he felt he had a debt to pay to those armed forces who served in earlier wars. He stressed the medal hanging around his neck wasn’t about him but about those who fought alongside him.
He related the incident where he rescued fallen company members and destroyed a bunker. He also revealed how he was ordered to shoot unidentified unarmed civilians.
The ceremony included comments presented by government officials and veterans’ organizations representatives. In her remarks, La Crosse County Supervisor Tara Johnson noted the county lost 26 people serving in the armed forces in the war.
Along with remembering those U.S. soldiers killed in Vietnam between 1955 and 1975, Harrison said the wall also honors those who did make it back alive and gives those veterans a “welcome home.”
The moving wall display set up in the front of the high school is one of two replicas built by Vietnam veterans John and Norris Shears, Gerry Haver and their team. The scaled-down wall, containing nearly 58,000 names, first went on display in Texas in October 1984.
The traveling wall became the brainchild of John Devitt after he attended the 1982 dedication of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. He wanted to bring it to those who wouldn’t have the chance to visit the monument in the nation’s capital.
While in Holmen, the replica wall is open to the public at no charge. Visitors can obtain materials to make a name rubbing as a memento of their loved one or a friend of the family.
A virtual Vietnam War wall can be found at www.virtualwall.org and on The Moving Wall website at www.themovingwall.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.