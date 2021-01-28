Vikings' Dalvin Cook is already back in the gym to build off his big year

The fact the Vikings’ coaching staff figures to remain largely the same, and coach Mike Zimmer’s preference that the offensive scheme stays intact, means Cook can likely count on plenty of opportunities again if he’s healthy in 2021.

He said Wednesday he’s confident he can handle the load by building his body up again this offseason, with a new coordinator likely to direct a scheme with plenty of emphasis on the run.

“With our offense, it’s about finding balance, and we’ve got guys that can light the field up,” Cook said. “We’ve got the backs, we’ve got the receivers, the tight ends, we’ve got the playmakers. I just think he’s going to be that coach that comes in to find the balance early, to spread the ball around and get everybody involved, and that’s not easy on the offensive coordinator when you’ve got so many guys that can make plays. So it’s going to be us finding ourselves early and getting in that groove early.”

Cook said the death of his father, who had a diabetic condition and died at age 46, has been a “tough time” for his family.

His focus going forward, he said, is on honoring his dad through the way he lives.

“I always think back to how things are supposed to be and how situations like this build character,” Cook said. “It just shows who a man really is. My dad lived a great life, so I can continue to live that legacy and carry his name and do all of those things and continue to work hard. Things have been tough, but it gets better. That’s why I’ve got my family and everybody that’s around me, helping me get through the tough time.”

