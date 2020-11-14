Vikings' Dalvin Cook nears rare milestone against stalwart Bears defense

Any similarities, Gary?

“Very similar as people, I can tell you that from working with them in the classroom as they get ready to play,” Kubiak said. “Very smart players who understand what’s going on in front of them, where the ball should go, how it should get there. Three-down football players, which I’ve talked to Dalvin about that.

“But I tell you the biggest thing that they’re very similar to me is they’re very tough-minded guys. They’re obviously big-play people when they get out on the edge, but they also get in there and get the dirty three and four (yards). I had the pleasure of coaching TD as a great player. And it’s really a great pleasure to watch this one (Cook) work because he’s playing extremely well. Hopefully, we keep him healthy all season long and see how it goes.”

Of course, asking for two rushing touchdowns against the Bears might be getting a little greedy. Even for a guy who is riding a two-game, 56-touch explosion that’s produced 478 yards, six touchdowns and a two-game winning streak that’s kept the Vikings’ season alive at 3-5.

In the six and half games he has played this season, Cook has amassed more rushing touchdowns than 28 NFL teams. But in three career games against the Bears, Cook has one rushing touchdown, 86 yards and a 2.53-yard average in three losses.