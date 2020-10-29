Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reviews miscues, readjusts to face rival Packers

"Kirk is always going to be a guy who is going to throw with anticipation," said LaFleur, who was Cousins' position coach in Washington. "Sometimes, that's the product of doing business. When you throw with anticipation, you could be susceptible to some interceptions. That's just the way it is."

Cousins had called his interception on the first play of the Vikings' Oct. 18 loss to the Falcons the worst of the three he threw in the game, and said on Wednesday he "got too locked in" on rookie receiver Justin Jefferson.

"I wouldn't say many of the others were predetermining and a lot of them you shrug your shoulders, too, and say, 'Hail Marys are unfortunate; tipped passes are unfortunate,' " Cousins said. "You have to look at each one as its own entity and some of them, there's not a lot you can control and some of them you can control entirely. You just study each one very critically and take what you can from each of them as individual plays."

If there's a common point to the interceptions he can control, Cousins said, it might be that he's trying to look for too many big plays. At the very least, analytics would suggest he's thrived with downfield throws while struggling with the rest of his repertoire.